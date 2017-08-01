Home NATIONAL The Latest: Nearly $100K Raised For Chicago Beating Victim
The Latest: Nearly $100K Raised For Chicago Beating Victim
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Nearly $100K Raised For Chicago Beating Victim

0
0
uploadfacebook_1483643148928_7540655_ver1_0
now viewing

The Latest: Nearly $100K Raised For Chicago Beating Victim

huntinggeneric1
now playing

2 Southeast Texas Men Killed, 1 Missing On Duck Hunting Trip

kjhkjh
now playing

After Melee, Ohio Shopping Mall's Youth Restrictions Begin

medium_2017-01-08-e4196279be
now playing

Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner

64ac57abb1fb4956bbc2e6ea2febd139
now playing

Even With Increased Airport Security Vulnerabilities Remain

untitled
now playing

Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War

Airport Shooting Florida
now playing

Travelers Lose 25 Thousands Items In Florida Airport Rampage

jhgjg
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now playing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

gjhg
now playing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

(AP) – The Latest on the beating of a white man in Chicago that was broadcast live on Facebook (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

An online effort to raise money for a mentally disabled man whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook in Chicago has brought in nearly $100,000.

The GoFundMe campaign called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” had a goal of $10,000. As of Saturday the account has reached over $92,000.

Four black suspects are facing charges of battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection with the attack on the 18-year-old victim. The suspects – two men and two women – are black and the victim is white.

Authorities say the victim was tied up for several hours. Video footage shows the assailants taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed the victim’s family is working with the company on the campaign.

The family, through a spokesman, has declined to comment on the attack.

1 a.m.

A Chicago judge has refused to allow four black people recorded by a cellphone taunting and beating a mentally disabled white youth to leave jail, saying they are accused of such “terrible actions” that they are a danger to society.

Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil rebuked them during a Friday court appearance, asking: “Where was your sense of decency?”

The beating of an 18-year-old youth was captured on video by one of the assailants and has since been viewed millions of times on social media. The footage shows the suspects taunting the victim with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

They are charged with two counts of committing a hate crime – one because of the victim’s race and the other because of his mental disabilities.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth
  2. Judge Denies Bond For 4 In Chicago Beating
  3. UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests
  4. The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting
Related Posts
kjhkjh

After Melee, Ohio Shopping Mall’s Youth Restrictions Begin

Danny Castillon 0
medium_2017-01-08-e4196279be

Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner

Danny Castillon 0
64ac57abb1fb4956bbc2e6ea2febd139

Even With Increased Airport Security Vulnerabilities Remain

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video