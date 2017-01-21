Home NATIONAL The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women’s March At Half Million
The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women’s March At Half Million
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women’s March At Half Million

0
0
1024×1024
now viewing

The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women’s March At Half Million

KKH
now playing

The Latest: George H.W. And Barbara Bush Improving

GeorgeMariadasKurusu_1484949858741_5671888_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks

Odd-news-jpg_1603104_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

indictment
now playing

2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted

Italy_Bus_Crash_89006_jpg-a6cdb-0134
now playing

16 Killed In Fiery Bus Crash On Italian Highway

image
now playing

4 More Survivors Pulled Out Of Italy's Avalanche-Hit Hotel

The Latest: Sentencing Reset For Alaska Strip Club Owner

1F8841C7
now playing

El Chapo's New Digs: A Jail That Held Mobsters, Terrorists

untitled
now playing

Crystal Gayle To Be Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

58824869e1cd3_image
now playing

Trump Takes Office, Vows To Stop 'American Carnage'

(AP) – The Latest on the Women’s March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST):

9:40 a.m.

A city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the Women’s March on the National Mall now stands at 500,000 people. That’s more than double the initial predictions.

Kevin Donahue is Washington’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice. He says on Twitter that organizers of the march are increasing the turnout estimate to half a million.

There were early signs across Washington that Saturday’s crowds could top those that gathered on Friday to watch President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Metro subway stations and train cars are full in many locations, while ridership on Friday was well off the numbers from Barack Obama’s first inaugural.

The march’s National Park Service permit estimated a turnout of 200,000, but the District of Columbia’s homeland security chief had previously predicted turnout would be higher.

8:55 a.m.

Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women’s March, and they’re gathering, too, in spots around the world.

A couple hundred people rallied in the Czech capital of Prague on Saturday in support of the march.

In Wenceslas Square in freezing conditions, they waved the portraits of President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well banners that read: “This is just the beginning.”

Organizer Johanna Nejedlova says: “We are worried about the way some politicians talk, especially during the American elections.” Similar rallies unfolded in London, Berlin, Rome and other cities.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, protesters in the march’s trademark pink woolen hats met outside the U.S. Embassy. Says participant Sherin Khankan, “An alternative to the growing hatred must be created.”

At a rally in Stockholm, Sweden, organizer Lotta Kuylenstjerna says “we do not have to accept his message,” in a reference to Trump.

8:30 a.m.

Rose Wurm got on her bus at 7 a.m. in Hagerstown, Maryland, ready for the ride to Washington and the Women’s March.

The 64-year-old retired medical secretary from Bedford, Pennsylvania, carried two signs. One asks President Donald Trump to stop tweeting. Another asks him to fix ex-President Barack Obama’s health care law, rather than get rid of it.

Wurm is riding one of the roughly 1,800 buses that have registered to park in Washington on Saturday. That translates into nearly 100,000 people coming for the march just by bus.

One company has buses coming from more than 200 cities in 26 states. It’s using school buses to bring people to the march from Maryland.

8 a.m.

Look to the National Mall in Washington for lots of bright pink hats and signs that say “less fear more love” and “the future is female.”

Thousands of women are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering.

Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities and around the world.

Rena Wilson came to Washington for the march on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina. She says she hopes to send the message to Trump that they’re “not going anywhere.”

3:05 a.m.

The mission statement of the Women’s March on Washington says event participants are “hurting and scared” as Donald Trump takes office – and they want a greater voice for women in political life.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally and march expect more than 200,000 people to come out – and that number could rival Trump’s swearing-in ceremony Friday.

The event follows a chaotic day in the nation’s capital when protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes with police.

More than 200 people were arrested.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: On Trump’s 1st Day, Women To March In Washington
  2. The Latest: Prayer Service, CIA Visit On Tap For Trump
  3. Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address
  4. GOP Selects Women To Lead Party Operation
Related Posts
KKH

The Latest: George H.W. And Barbara Bush Improving

Danny Castillon 0
image

4 More Survivors Pulled Out Of Italy’s Avalanche-Hit Hotel

Danny Castillon 0

The Latest: Sentencing Reset For Alaska Strip Club Owner

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video