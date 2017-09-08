Home TRENDING The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     
(AP) – North Korean authorities have organized a giant rally Wednesday as a show of support for their rejection of the latest round of U.N. sanctions.

Tens of thousands of people packed Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang for the event, which followed a familiar format of speeches from a balcony, with the crowd listening below, standing in organized rows interspersed with placards and slogans.

Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, told the crowd that “the U.S. and its allies have fabricated a sanctions resolution again, taking over the United Nations while picking on our ICBM test launch.”

