Home TRENDING The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes
The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes
TRENDING
WORLD
0

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

0
0
Ri Yong-ho
now viewing

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

CATHOLIC CHARITIES SACRED HEART CHURCH
now playing

Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o
now playing

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo's Views On Female Workers

Brexit
now playing

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

WireAP_242e1e28a952438a91e97df0a8d12a51_12x5_992
now playing

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

Jordan_Syrian_Child_Brides_16959.jpg-a7b97
now playing

More Syrian Child Brides In Jordan Amid Poverty, Uncertainty

Transgender_Day_Camp_40837
now playing

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

599247-548929-mike-pence-white-house-feb-7-2017-reuters
now playing

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run 'Disgraceful'

WireAP_84e7ae30c10f4c5a984fa9831fd4e64d_12x5_992
now playing

Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine

NORTH KOREA FLAG
now playing

Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions

NORTH KOREA
now playing

N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh UN Sanctions

(AP) – North Korean’s top diplomat says “under no circumstances” will it put its nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles on the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also says that his country has no intention of using nuclear weapons against any country “except the U.S.” He says the only way that would change is if another country joined in an American action against North Korea.

Ri had been scheduled to hold a news conference in Manila, Philippines, where Asian diplomats are gathered for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Instead, Ri’s spokesman handed reporters a copy of a speech that Ri had given at the meeting.

Ri says in the speech that responsibility for the Korean Peninsula crisis lies solely with Washington. He says the North is “ready to teach the U.S. a severe lesson with its nuclear strategic force.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Global Effort On North Korea Gets Beijing Boost
  2. Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions
  3. The Latest: Venezuela Official: Attack At Military Base
  4. N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh UN Sanctions
Related Posts
CATHOLIC CHARITIES SACRED HEART CHURCH

Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

jsalinas 0
1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo’s Views On Female Workers

Roxanne Garcia 0
Brexit

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video