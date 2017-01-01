Home NATIONAL The Latest: Obama Kicks Off New Year’s Eve On Golf Course
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – The Latest on President Barack Obama’s family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

President Barack Obama spent New Year’s Eve playing a round of golf with three of his friends at the Kaneohe Marine base near his vacation rental in Kailua.

Obama enjoyed playing about four hours of golf with Bobby Titcomb, Mike Ramos and Darrell Harrington.

It was a beautiful day, under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Obama left the base at 2:53 p.m. and returned to his vacation rental home around 3 p.m.

This is the last time the first family is vacationing in Hawaii while Obama is president.

As the motorcade entered the neighborhood where the president has been vacationing, some people held up a sign saying “Thank you President and Mrs. Obama.”

10:55 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting off New Year’s Eve hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, known for its views of the Pacific coastline and Koolau mountains, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama’s motorcade left his vacation rental home in Kailua about 10 a.m. As it arrived on base a few minutes later, the sun was breaking through the clouds. Temperatures are in the pleasant low 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

A few onlookers waved and took pictures as the presidential motorcade passed by.

The White House will be releasing the names of Obama’s golf partners shortly.

The Obamas are spending their last winter vacation as first family on the island of Oahu in the president’s home state. They have made the two-week trip an annual tradition.

