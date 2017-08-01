Home NATIONAL The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘Sort Of Opposites’
The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are 'Sort Of Opposites'
The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are 'Sort Of Opposites'

(AP) – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:50 a.m.

Publisher HarperCollins says it is looking into plagiarism allegations against syndicated talk show host Monica Crowley, who has been named a communications specialist for the incoming Trump administration.

CNN has reported that Crowley, plagiarized sections of her 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened.”

The report says it found more than 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including copying with no changes or minimal changes from news articles, other columnists and think tanks.

HarperCollins spokeswoman Tina Andreadis says the publisher has no comment but is “looking into the matter.”

Crowley has been named Trump’s director of communications for the White House’s National Security Council.

In response to the CNN report, President-elect Donald Trump transition team says it is standing by Crowley and criticizing any attempt to discredit her as “politically motivated.”

9 a.m.

President Barack Obama says he and President-elect Donald Trump are “sort of opposites in some ways.”

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Obama singles out their contrasting approaches to policy matters.

Obama puts himself on the “policy wonk” end of the spectrum. On Trump, he says: “I think that he has not spent a lot of time sweating the details.”

The president says that quirk could give Trump fresh perspective, but it also could blindside him.

Obama calls Trump engaging and gregarious and says he’s enjoyed their conversations.

9 a.m.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to “show leadership” and act on U.S. intelligence that Russia tried to influence voters in the recent election by hacking Democratic emails. Graham says he wants U.S. sanctions to punish Russia for the meddling.

Graham tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there is no doubt that the Russians actively tried to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election. Trump has said he’s not convinced. Graham says he thinks Trump’s reluctance to embrace the evidence is because Trump doesn’t want to undermine his presidency.

But Graham says Trump is damaging faith in U.S. democracy in his refusal to acknowledge Russia’s involvement.

He said: “Even though it didn’t affect the outcome, they tried to interfere. And they need to pay a price.”

