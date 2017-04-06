The Latest: Officer Confronted London Attackers With Baton

(AP) – The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The British Transport Police chief says that an officer who was wounded in the London Bridge attack was armed only with his baton when he confronted the three knife-wielding assailants.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther visited the officer at a hospital and said that he’s in stable condition. Crowther said that “it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger.”

Crowther added that “for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.”

Seven people died in the attack and dozens were wounded. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.