Home NATIONAL The Latest On The U.S. Missile Attack On Syria
The Latest On The U.S. Missile Attack On Syria
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

The Latest On The U.S. Missile Attack On Syria

0
0
US MISSILES STRIKE SYRIAN AIRFIELD
now viewing

The Latest On The U.S. Missile Attack On Syria

visually impaired man falls on tracks helped by bystanders atlanta
now playing

Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas House Votes To Nix Vouchers, Maybe Dooming Senate Bill

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Jump To $2.19 Per Gallon

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas House Votes To Restore Some Medicaid Therapy Funding

Syrian President Bashar Assad
now playing

Trump Says Assad May Have To Step Down After Chemical Attack

city of mcallen
now playing

New Bicentennial Extension Project Unveiled

DON RICKLES
now playing

Don Rickles, King Of Insult Comedy, Dies At 90

5-year-old Brandon Rosales Sanchez and his 11-year-old sister Alondra Sanchez Rosales courtesy of san benito police dept
now playing

Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Clint Greenwood
now playing

Slain Texas Lawman Remembered As 'smartest guy in the room'

JOHN MCAIN LINDSEY GRAHAM
now playing

GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria's Air Force

(AP)- The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.   U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.

The bombing represents President Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Ryan Says Lawmaker Should Step Away From Probe
  2. GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria’s Air Force
  3. Trump Says Assad May Have To Step Down After Chemical Attack
  4. International Donors Pledge $6 Billion In Syria Aid
Related Posts
visually impaired man falls on tracks helped by bystanders atlanta

Bystanders Risk Lives, Help Visually Impaired Man On Tracks: Watch Video

jsalinas 0
Syrian President Bashar Assad

Trump Says Assad May Have To Step Down After Chemical Attack

jsalinas 0
DON RICKLES

Don Rickles, King Of Insult Comedy, Dies At 90

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video