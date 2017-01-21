Home NATIONAL The Latest: On Trump’s 1st Day, Women To March In Washington
The Latest: On Trump’s 1st Day, Women To March In Washington
The Latest: On Trump’s 1st Day, Women To March In Washington

The Latest: On Trump’s 1st Day, Women To March In Washington

(AP) – The Latest on the Woman’s March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST):

8 a.m.

Look to the National Mall in Washington for lots of bright pink hats and signs that say “less fear more love” and “the future is female”

Thousands of women are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering.

Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities and around the world.

Rena Wilson came to Washington for the march on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina. She says she hopes to send the message to Trump that they’re “not going anywhere.”

3:05 a.m.

The mission statement of the Women’s March on Washington says event participants are “hurting and scared” as Donald Trump takes office – and they want a greater voice for women in political life.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally and march expect more than 200,000 people to come out – and that number could rival Trump’s swearing-in ceremony Friday.

The event follows a chaotic day in the nation’s capital when protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes with police.

More than 200 people were arrested.

