The Latest: Opposition Candidate Concedes Defeat In Turkey

(AP) – Turkey’s main opposition candidate has conceded deafeat in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, calling on the winner, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to end his divisive policies.

Muharrem Ince told reporters on Monday: “I accept the results of the election.”

Erdogan emerged victorious, garnering 52.6 percent of the votes according to unofficial results. Ince, his closest rival, won 30.6 percent.

Ince called on Erdogan: “Be everyone’s president, embrace everyone. That’s what I would have done if I had won.”

The 54-year-old politician criticized Turkey’s new system, saying: “Turkey has cut off its links with democracy. It has cut off links with the parliamentary system. It is transitioning toward a one-man regime.”

Ince said he had garnered 15 million votes in the elections and would work to increase them to 30 million.