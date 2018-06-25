Home WORLD The Latest: Opposition Candidate Concedes Defeat In Turkey
The Latest: Opposition Candidate Concedes Defeat In Turkey
WORLD
0

The Latest: Opposition Candidate Concedes Defeat In Turkey

0
0
920×920 (10)
now viewing

The Latest: Opposition Candidate Concedes Defeat In Turkey

immigrant children immigrant families renunited
now playing

DHS: Children Reunited With Families

immigrant childre detained
now playing

Immigration Hunger Strike Underway

Washington Weather
now playing

Justices Won't Hear Case Of Anti-Gay Marriage Florist

HARLEY DAVIDSON
now playing

Harley, Stung By Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

ALGERIA ABANDONS 13000 MIGRANTS AT SAHARA
now playing

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

casa padre-1
now playing

15-Year-Old Immigrant Flees Brownsville Shelter

dt.common.streams.StreamServer
now playing

Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders

US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378
now playing

Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

920×920
now playing

In Texas, Trump's Steel Tariff Stirs Uncertainty And Concern

WireAP_b4103c993e71412493758ebb36e75c55_12x5_992
now playing

Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting

(AP) – Turkey’s main opposition candidate has conceded deafeat in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, calling on the winner, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to end his divisive policies.
Muharrem Ince told reporters on Monday: “I accept the results of the election.”
Erdogan emerged victorious, garnering 52.6 percent of the votes according to unofficial results. Ince, his closest rival, won 30.6 percent.
Ince called on Erdogan: “Be everyone’s president, embrace everyone. That’s what I would have done if I had won.”
The 54-year-old politician criticized Turkey’s new system, saying: “Turkey has cut off its links with democracy. It has cut off links with the parliamentary system. It is transitioning toward a one-man regime.”
Ince said he had garnered 15 million votes in the elections and would work to increase them to 30 million.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Tweets, Hard-Right Voters Hamper GOP Immigration Push
  2. Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month
  3. The Latest: Kansas Welfare Agency Says Children’s Needs Met
  4. The Latest: ICE Official Says Family Reunification Unclear
Related Posts
ALGERIA ABANDONS 13000 MIGRANTS AT SAHARA

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

jsalinas 0
US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378

Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

Roxanne Garcia 0
download (15)

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video