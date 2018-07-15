Home NATIONAL The Latest: Overwhelmed Poker Champ: $8.8M ‘Life-Changing’
The Latest: Overwhelmed Poker Champ: $8.8M 'Life-Changing'

(AP) – The Latest on the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

The new champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event says he feels “pretty overwhelmed” after outlasting thousands of competitors to take home $8.8 million.

John Cynn is a native of Evanston, Illinois, who now resides in Indianapolis. He told reporters early Sunday that the money will be “life-changing” but does not have immediate plans to spend it.

He grabbed his head and was visibly shocked when he defeated Florida resident Tony Miles after more than 10 hours of play just between them. He then hugged friends and his father.

Cynn had previously cashed at various series tournaments and barely missed the main event’s final table two years ago, when he finished in 11th place and won $650,000.

A visibly emotional Miles also hugged many of his supporters after his defeat. He shed some tears off stage.

5:12 a.m.

Indianapolis resident John Cynn is the champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event.

The 33-year-old won the famed tournament Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s now $8.8 million richer and the owner of a coveted gold bracelet with diamonds and other gemstones.

Cynn eliminated Tony Miles, of Lake Mary, Florida, on the 442th hand of the final table.

Cynn’s king of clubs and jack of clubs were stronger than Miles’ hand. Miles went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts.

The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.

Miles takes home $5 million.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place.

