The Latest: Police: Only 1 Shooter In Deadly Club Attack
The Latest: Police: Only 1 Shooter In Deadly Club Attack

(AP) – The Latest on the nightclub shooting in Cincinnati (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Police are now saying only one shooter was responsible for the deadly Cincinnati nightclub assault.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet there was only one reported shooter but police are still investigating. Police earlier had said “at least a couple of shooters” opened fire inside the Cameo club early Sunday, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and Neudigate says there is no indication the attack is terrorism related.

The shooting occurred on a busy night. Capt. Kim Williams says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

A coroner removed a body from the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

6:45 a.m.

Police say there is no indication the deadly shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati is terrorism related.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet that the motive is still unclear.

Police say “at least a couple of shooters” opened fire inside the Cameo club early Sunday, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

Capt. Kim Williams says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses.

5:45 a.m.

Police in Cincinnati say there were “at least a couple of shooters” who opened fire inside of a nightclub, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

Capt. Kim Williams says authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting at the Cameo nightclub early Sunday. She says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment.

WLWT reports that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

4:35 a.m.

Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

WLWT reports (http://bit.ly/2mDfUV3 ) that the shooting was happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

