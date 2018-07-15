Home NATIONAL The Latest: Police Say 4 Protesters Arrested After Shooting
The Latest: Police Say 4 Protesters Arrested After Shooting
The Latest: Police Say 4 Protesters Arrested After Shooting

(AP) – The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Police say four protesters have been arrested and several police officers slightly injured during scuffles that broke out after a man was fatally shot by a police officer on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago police patrol chief Fred Waller told a news conference that a crowd became combative after the shooting earlier Saturday, throwing bottles and jumping on top of a squad car. He says some squad cars were damaged.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the scene of the shooting has been cleared.

Waller says an investigation of the confrontation is underway.

