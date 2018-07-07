The Latest: Ruling Delayed On Family Reunification Deadline

(AP) – The Latest on the Trump administration’s request for more time to reunify parents and children separated at the border (all times local):

2 p.m.

A judge has put off at least until Monday a ruling on a Trump administration request for more time to reunite more than 100 children under 5 who were separated from their parents after crossing the border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Justice Department to share a list of the 101 children by Saturday afternoon with the American Civil Liberties Union, which successfully sued the administration to force the young children and families to be reunited by Tuesday.

Sabraw scheduled a hearing Monday in San Diego, with the hope that the two sides could agree on which of the children can be excused from the deadline.

Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian says the administration has matched 86 parents to 83 children so far.