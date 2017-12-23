Home NATIONAL The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine
The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

0
0
5a3dcc2ffc7e93e8598b4567
now viewing

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

ows_148243710169845
now playing

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

afp_ve3m0-e1514038607108
now playing

33 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Western India

KJHJ
now playing

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

1280x720_71030B00-IYHZE
now playing

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Child+with+Police+lights
now playing

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

untitled
now playing

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992
now playing

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

rts178ns
now playing

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

Train Derailment Washington State
now playing

Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference
now playing

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

(AP) – The Latest on the U.S. decision to supply arms to the Ukrainian military (all times local):

5:25 a.m.

A senior Russian diplomat says the U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons will fuel the conflict in the country’s east.

U.S. officials said Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. Ukraine has long sought the weapons for its fight against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,000 since April 2014.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told the state RIA Novosti news agency Saturday that the U.S. move “raises the danger of derailing the process of peaceful settlement in Ukraine.”

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, but clashes have continued and the agreement’s provisions for political settlement have stalled.

Related posts:

  1. China Warns Of ‘Pressure And Challenges’ After Trump Report
  2. Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call
  3. The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At ‘Disgraceful’ FBI
  4. Court Ruling Could Put Progreso School District Back Under State Oversight
Related Posts
ows_148243710169845

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

Danny Castillon 0
AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

Danny Castillon 0
rts178ns

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video