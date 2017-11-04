Home WORLD The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base
The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base
WORLD
0

The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

0
0
download
now viewing

The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

VANDALISM
now playing

Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized

fatal-shooting-death-30373037_1584851_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide

MEXICAN INMATES
now playing

Mexican Inmates Accused Of Telephone Fraud In US

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Senate Passes 2 Campus Sexual Assault Reporting Bills

AVIATION SUMMIT
now playing

Chicago, United Express Lambasted Over Man Dragged Off Plane

imsis260-848
now playing

PSJA Middle School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

trump putin 2
now playing

The Latest: Russia Says It Wants 'Productive Talks' With US

694940094001_5392976578001_5392973142001-vs
now playing

US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming

920×920 (7)
now playing

Tillerson, World Leaders Hold Urgent Meeting On Syria Crisis

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

(AP) – Russia’s General Staff says the Syrian government is willing to let international experts to examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.
The United States on Friday carry out an airstrike on the Shayrat air base which is believed to have been used for last week’s chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province.
Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the Syrian government is ready to let international experts to examine the base and that Russia will provide security for them.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US
  2. US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming
  3. The Latest: Egypt Says Suicide Bomber Behind Church Bombing
  4. The Latest: Coptic Priest Recalls Blast That Killed His Son
Related Posts
MEXICAN INMATES

Mexican Inmates Accused Of Telephone Fraud In US

jsalinas 0
trump putin 2

The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US

Zack Cantu 0
694940094001_5392976578001_5392973142001-vs

US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video