The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

(AP) – Russia’s General Staff says the Syrian government is willing to let international experts to examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

The United States on Friday carry out an airstrike on the Shayrat air base which is believed to have been used for last week’s chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the Syrian government is ready to let international experts to examine the base and that Russia will provide security for them.