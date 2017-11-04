Home WORLD The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US
The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US
WORLD
0

The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US

0
0
trump putin 2
now viewing

The Latest: Russia Says It Wants ‘Productive Talks’ With US

VANDALISM
now playing

Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized

fatal-shooting-death-30373037_1584851_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide

MEXICAN INMATES
now playing

Mexican Inmates Accused Of Telephone Fraud In US

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Senate Passes 2 Campus Sexual Assault Reporting Bills

AVIATION SUMMIT
now playing

Chicago, United Express Lambasted Over Man Dragged Off Plane

imsis260-848
now playing

PSJA Middle School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

download
now playing

The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

694940094001_5392976578001_5392973142001-vs
now playing

US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming

920×920 (7)
now playing

Tillerson, World Leaders Hold Urgent Meeting On Syria Crisis

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

(AP) – Russia’s foreign ministry says it hopes for “productive talks” with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as Tillerson heads to Moscow in his first visit to Russia as the top U.S. diplomat.
The ministry said in a three-page statement issued ahead of Tillerson’s arrival later on Tuesday that the outcome of the talks is important not only for the Russia-U.S. ties but “for the overall atmosphere on the world stage.”
Tillerson is traveling to Russia several days after a chemical attack in Syria and a U.S. air strike on a Syrian government base that Moscow on Tuesday dismissed as “an act of aggression.” Moscow is a staunch ally of President Bashar Assad whom the United States blamed for the chemical attack.
Tillerson said Tuesday that Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. or with Assad and Iran.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Security Adviser Urges Russia To Rethink Syria Support
  2. After Syria Attack, Tillerson Vows To Defend Innocents
  3. G-7 Ministers Aim To Press Russia To End Assad Support
  4. US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming
Related Posts
MEXICAN INMATES

Mexican Inmates Accused Of Telephone Fraud In US

jsalinas 0
download

The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

Zack Cantu 0
694940094001_5392976578001_5392973142001-vs

US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video