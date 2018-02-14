Home NATIONAL The Latest: Sheriff: A Dozen Of The 17 Dead Found In School
The Latest: Sheriff: A Dozen Of The 17 Dead Found In School
The Latest: Sheriff: A Dozen Of The 17 Dead Found In School

The Latest: Sheriff: A Dozen Of The 17 Dead Found In School

A Florida sheriff says that 12 of the 17 confirmed deaths in Wednesday’s shooting attack on a high school were found in the school.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the attack began outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

He told reporters that authorities subsequently found 12 people dead in the building and two more dead just outside the school and one more in a nearby street. Israel says two other people died later under medical treatment.

Israel says the suspect, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. He says the male suspect was checked out at a hospital after his arrest and is now being held at a secure location in a public building.

