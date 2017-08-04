The Latest: Sweden Says Truck Attack Suspect Is Uzbek-Born

(AP) – The Latest on Stockholm truck attack (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Swedish prosecutors Hans Ihrman confirms that the suspect detained over Friday’s deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.

The head of Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency says the man had been on authorities’ radar some time ago.

Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish Security Service, said “the suspect didn’t appear in our recent files but he earlier has been in our files.”

He said the security services are working with other nations’ security agencies on the matter, but declined to elaborate.

—

1:35 p.m.

Swedish police chief says authorities are confident they have detained the man who carried out a deadly truck attack in Stockholm on Friday.

Dan Eliason, head of Sweden’s National Police, told a news conference Saturday that “there is nothing that tells us that we have the wrong person.”

He says police also found an object in the truck that “could be a bomb or an incendiary object, we are still investigating it.”

—

1:15 p.m.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says Swedes “must get through this. Life must go on,” a day after a hijacked beer truck rammed into a Stockholm department store.

After again laying flowers near the site where four people were killed and 15 were injured, Lofven said Monday would be a day of mourning in Sweden, with a minute of silence at noon.

The prime minister also walked around Stockholm, chatting with people having coffee outside a cafe.

—

11:40 a.m.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken with her Swedish counterpart to offer to work together against extremist attacks.

A Downing Street statement said Saturday she expressed condolences on behalf of the British people in a telephone call to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

The statement said the two leaders agreed on the importance of working together to tackle these threats.

Britain was hit by a similar attack last month when a man drove a rented SUV into pedestrians before rushing onto the grounds of Parliament to stab a policeman to death. Four people died, including the attacker.

—

11:05 a.m.

Sweden’s health service has raised the number of people being treated for injuries from the truck attack to 10. Earlier, Karolinska Hospital had reported nine people still in the hospital.

The health service said four of the 10 were seriously injured, two are in intensive care, and the one child was not seriously injured.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is “likely” the driver of the beer truck which plowed into a group of pedestrians and store, killing four.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

—

9:50 a.m.

Stockholm’s Karolinska hospital says six of the 15 injured have been released following treatment while eight adults and one child remain in hospital.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press: “Yes, it is correct, it is likely him.” Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

—

9:25 a.m.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is “likely” the driver of a truck which plowed into a group of pedestrians and store, killing four people.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press on Saturday: “Yes, it is correct, it is likely him.” Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

Fifteen people were treated in hospitals for injuries they suffered in the attack.

—

9:00 a.m.

A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Ihrman and police spokesman Lars Bystrom said only one person had been arrested in the case.