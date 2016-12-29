The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After ‘Successes’

(AP) – The Syrian army has announced a nationwide cease-fire as of midnight.

In a statement carried by state news agency SANA today, the military command “declares a comprehensive nationwide cessation of hostilities as of midnight.”

State TV says the cease-fire paves the way for reactivating negotiations to end the conflict.

It says the cease-fire comes after the “successes achieved by the armed forces,” an apparent reference to the capture of rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo earlier this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Russia and Turkey will guarantee the truce. Russia is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey supports the opposition.