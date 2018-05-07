Home WORLD The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts
The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts
The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts

(AP) – Thailand’s king says he is “pleased and greatly relieved” that rescuers have found the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were missing in a cave in the country’s mountainous north.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun said in a statement released by the government Thursday and dated the day before that the operation could not have been achieved without the unity, dedication and effort of all involved.
He said he wishes those concerned “proceed in great care, assuredness and wisdom, guided by an unwavering faith so that this rescue effort may fully achieve the ultimate success as all of you have wished.”

