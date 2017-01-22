The Latest: Trump Accuses Media Of Lying About Crowd Size

(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

4:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is accusing the news media of lying about the size of the crowd that attended his inauguration.

Addressing employees at CIA headquarters in Virginia, Trump wrongly said the crowd had stretched all the way to the Washington Monument in the middle of the National Mall.

Photos taken of the Mall on Friday showed large swaths of empty space compared to Barack Obama’s inauguration eight years ago.

Trump says the inauguration crowd looked to be about a million and a half people.

He says the news media will pay a “big price” for what he claims was dishonesty.