Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia
The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia

0
0
untitled
now viewing

The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia

HT-Wonder-Woman-MEM-170526_12x5_1600
now playing

Some Women-Only Screenings Planned For 'Wonder Woman'

104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298
now playing

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452
now playing

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

KHJ
now playing

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation's Capital

jet-plane-crash-medres-1470792323
now playing

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

GettyImages-688927774
now playing

Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes

is-claims-responsibility-for-killing-coptic-christians-in-egypt-bus-attack-136418352417103901-170527133016
now playing

The Latest: IS Claims Responsibility For Egypt Bus Attack

Donald Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump To Decide Next Week On Paris Accord

ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS
now playing

Texas Set To Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

(AP) – The Latest on developments involving possible connections between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The White House has been battered in recent days by a relentless stream of sourced reports about alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia, and President Donald Trump is hitting back on Twitter.

Trump tweets that “it is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies” from what he calls the “FakeNews media.”

He says that “whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. (hash)FakeNews is the enemy!”

The latest reports says Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team. The tweets came shortly after Trump’s return from his first foreign trip.

2:30 a.m.

Advisers to President Donald Trump have been put on the defensive by reports that adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner had proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about creating that line of communication.

The purpose was to facilitate sensitive discussions aimed at exploring the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it was developing its Syria policy.

Trump aides traveling with the president in Europe have refused to address the contents of Kushner’s December meeting with the Russian diplomat.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster says the administration has back channel communications with a number of countries and that they allow for “discreet” communication

Related posts:

  1. Lawyer Says Kushner Stands Ready To Talk To Investigators
  2. Lawyer Says Kushner Willing To Cooperate With Investigators
  3. The Latest: Trump To Decide Next Week On Paris Accord
  4. Trump’s Views On Climate Change ‘evolving’
Related Posts
104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

Danny Castillon 0
hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Danny Castillon 0
KHJ

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation’s Capital

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video