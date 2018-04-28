Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Calls Asian Allies To Discuss North Korea
The Latest: Trump Calls Asian Allies To Discuss North Korea
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Trump Calls Asian Allies To Discuss North Korea

0
0
untitled
now viewing

The Latest: Trump Calls Asian Allies To Discuss North Korea

butterflytheft
now playing

Woman Charged With Stealing Butterfly From Ohio Exhibit

crostouredouble_1524878454642_jpg_41012136_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Federal Authorities Charge Dallas-Area Couple With Slavery

starbucks-beaumont_1524796613528_jpg_40875228_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Police: Explosive Device Found At Starbucks In Texas

WireAP_5d5d595f03fd4e779ab54e97d2fb6869_12x5_992
now playing

Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border

5ae3e53a1b0a3_image
now playing

Man Pleads Guilty In 2010 Key West Gold Bar Theft

5ae47ef3ca3d4_image
now playing

Enjoying Leftovers: Sheriffs Feed Inmates, Keep Extra Cash

1524925080301
now playing

Land Deal Will Preserve Site Linked To Lost Colony Mystery

sikh-parade-generic
now playing

NYC Hosts One Of The Biggest US Tributes To Sikh Culture

images
now playing

Texas Panel Orders Harris County To Review DWI Cases

village-korean-president-panmunjom-korean-north-leader_43ae3818-4aac-11e8-8699-4e17514b3033
now playing

Trump Says He Has Responsibility To Resolve Korean Conflict

(AP) – The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s had “a long and very good talk” with the South Korean president, who’s just had a historic meeting with North Korea’s leader.

With anticipation growing for a possible U.S.-North Korean summit soon, Trump tweets Saturday that “things are going very well, time and location” of meeting with Kim Jong Un are being set.

Trump says that besides talking with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, he’s updated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about “the ongoing negotiations.”

Moon and Kim have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end and to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Trump has said he’s looking forward to the meeting with Kim and that it “should be quite something.” It is tentatively scheduled for May or early June.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House
  2. Korean War Over
  3. Trump Says He Has Responsibility To Resolve Korean Conflict
  4. UN Chief Applauds ‘truly historic’ Koreas Summit
Related Posts
butterflytheft

Woman Charged With Stealing Butterfly From Ohio Exhibit

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_5d5d595f03fd4e779ab54e97d2fb6869_12x5_992

Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border

Danny Castillon 0
5ae3e53a1b0a3_image

Man Pleads Guilty In 2010 Key West Gold Bar Theft

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video