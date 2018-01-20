Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Calls Shutdown A ‘Present’ From Democrats
The Latest: Trump Calls Shutdown A ‘Present’ From Democrats
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Trump Calls Shutdown A ‘Present’ From Democrats

0
0
Budget_Battle_45726_jpg-62b88
now viewing

The Latest: Trump Calls Shutdown A ‘Present’ From Democrats

doctorspecialistapp
now playing

The Latest: Appeals Court Stays Order In Foster System Case

main-qimg-02df11ec0c5652239094af55ebaff030-c
now playing

Attorney Says Texas Judge Defended Efforts To Sway Verdict

KJH
now playing

Mexico Seeks Extradition Of Former Chihuahua Governor

untitled
now playing

Women Will March Again With Aim To Become A Political Force

end-of-watch-1161×720
now playing

Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog

us-competitive-warfighting-edge-has-slipped-jim-mattis
now playing

US Competitive Warfighting Edge Has Slipped, Says Mattis

1516427875966
now playing

Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court

160414-leslie-van-houten-parole-816p_55e4eda0ee53734f8739e68b3f70c521_nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole By Governor

93fa4e840b044906b5f5f9fbc2197b72
now playing

The Latest: VP Pence Greets Troops In Ireland

Liliana Segre
now playing

Italian Who As Child Survived Auschwitz Given A Top Honor

(AP) – The Latest on the government shutdown (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the government shutdown – tweeting that they wanted to give him “a nice present” to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

He says Democrats “could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead.”

And as part of a series of tweets hours after the shutdown began, the president is trying to make the case for Americans to elect more Republicans in the November elections “in order to power through this mess.”

Trump is accusing Democrats of being more concerned with “Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous” border with Mexico.

He’s also noting there are 51 Republicans in the Senate, and it takes 60 votes to move ahead on legislation to keep the government running – so some Democratic support is needed now.

In Trump’s view, “that is why we need to win more Republicans” in the midterm elections.

2:36 a.m.

The federal government has shut down.

That means a halt to all but the most essential operations. And the shutdown is marring the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It’s a striking display of Washington dysfunction.

Last-minute negotiations crumbled when Senate Democrats blocked a four-week extension. And that’s led to the fourth government shutdown in a quarter-century.

Leading Republicans and Democrats are now trying to work out a compromise to avert a lengthy shutdown.

Congress has scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training
  2. Trump, Pence Address March For Life On Live Video Feed
Related Posts
untitled

Women Will March Again With Aim To Become A Political Force

Danny Castillon 0
end-of-watch-1161×720

Memorial Service Planned For Beloved Michigan Airport Dog

Danny Castillon 0
us-competitive-warfighting-edge-has-slipped-jim-mattis

US Competitive Warfighting Edge Has Slipped, Says Mattis

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video