The Latest: Trump Misspells Wife’s Name In Homecoming Tweet

(AP) – The Latest on first lady Melania Trump (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed his wife home from the hospital in a tweet that misspells her first name.

Here’s what the president wrote: “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

A few minutes later, Trump posted a tweet that changed “Melanie” to “Melania.”

The White House says Melania (meh-LAH’-nee-ah) Trump came back to the White House on Saturday after five days in the hospital, where she had a kidney procedure.

She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having the procedure on Monday. It was for an unspecific kidney condition that the White House described as benign.