The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim

(AP) – President Donald Trump is ruling out the Korean Demilitarized Zone for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump had said he was interested in holding the historic meeting on the heavily fortified border separating North and South Korea. He had said the DMZ was appealing “because you’re there” and any celebration would be memorable if the talks proved successful.

But he ruled that option out Wednesday as he kicked off a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump said details of the Kim meeting will be announced in the next two or three days. The meeting is expected to be held in late May or early June.

A number of other countries have also been considered, including Singapore.