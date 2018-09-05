Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim
The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim
The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump
The Latest: Trump Rules Out DMZ For Summit With Kim

NBC Says No Culture Of Harassment In Its News Division

Lawsuit Seeks To Protect Haitians, Salvadorans And Hondurans

Trump: N. Korean Prisoners Released

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans' Release

Porn Star's Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

US Allies Lament Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

(AP) – President Donald Trump is ruling out the Korean Demilitarized Zone for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump had said he was interested in holding the historic meeting on the heavily fortified border separating North and South Korea. He had said the DMZ was appealing “because you’re there” and any celebration would be memorable if the talks proved successful.

But he ruled that option out Wednesday as he kicked off a Cabinet meeting at the White House.
Trump said details of the Kim meeting will be announced in the next two or three days. The meeting is expected to be held in late May or early June.

A number of other countries have also been considered, including Singapore.

