The Latest: Trump Says ‘Let Obamacare Implode’
(AP) – The Latest on Republican-pushed legislation to repeal Obama’s health care law (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Congress should have approved legislation to repeal the Obama-era health law after working on it for seven years. But he says “you can’t have everything.”

Trump referred to Washington as “the swamp” before pledging that “we’re going to get it done.”

Three Republican senators — Arizona’s John McCain, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins — voted to kill the GOP drive to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump says he said from the beginning to “let Obamacare implode” and then repeal it. He says “I turned out to be right.”

Trump spoke Friday in Suffolk County, New York.

