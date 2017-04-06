Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Slams London’s Mayor In Wake Of Attacks
(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump and the attacks in London (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of early morning tweets in the wake of the London attacks – criticizing the city’s mayor and bemoaning what he says is political correctness when it comes to national security.

The attack killed seven people in a busy section of London and wounded about 50 people.

Trump is calling out Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there’s “no reason to be alarmed.”

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed.”

Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban – which U.S. courts have blocked. And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

“Did you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

2:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump responded to early reports of multiple attacks in London by promoting his travel ban, then offering supports to Londoners.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter. The president tweeted in part, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump followed his tweet about the travel ban with a message of support for Britons, writing in all capital letters, “WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

