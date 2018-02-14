Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting
The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting
The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

(AP) —The White House has canceled its daily press briefing after a Florida high school shooting that sent students rushing into the streets.  President Donald Trump has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting. He says in a tweet that the White House is “working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”  He earlier tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has offered Florida federal assistance, if needed. The homeland security secretary has also been in touch with state and local officials.  Sanders says, “We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.”
___
4:10 p.m.
Authorities say the shooter at a South Florida high school is now in custody.  The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave no details in briefly tweeting that development. It did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was taken into custody.  Television footage showed police putting a person in the back of a police car outside the high school.

4 p.m.

Parent John Obin says his son, a freshman at the South Florida high school where the shooting erupted, says his child was in class when he heard several shots. The father says his son advised that teachers quickly rushed students out of the school. He adds the boy told his father that he walked by two people on the ground motionless — and apparently dead — as students rushed outside.  “This is a really good school, and now it’s like a war zone,” Obin said Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

Outside, televised news footage showed two people on stretchers and another person being treated on the ground at an intersection near the scene of the school. Paramedics were treating those who appeared to be students with injuries, but it wasn’t clear how they were hurt. A few students were loaded into ambulances.  One unidentified student told a reporter at the scene that at first students thought it was a fire drill because they had heard fire alarms going off.

___
3:55 p.m.

The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.

Aerial television news footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Then dozens of students could be seen frantically running and others quickly walking out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot.  At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

