Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out
The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

0
0
62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now viewing

The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

5894d1cc80a97_image
now playing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now playing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

0
now playing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

gettyimages-492636440
now playing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:25 p.m.

An administration official says President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, Vincent Viola, has withdrawn his name from consideration.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official isn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The Military Times reported Friday that Viola withdrew because he is unable to separate himself from his business ties.

Viola is the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate. He trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language
  4. Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran
Related Posts
The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Alaska’s Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

Danny Castillon 0
iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

Danny Castillon 0
0

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video