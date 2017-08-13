Home NATIONAL The Latest: Trump’s Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions
The Latest: Trump's Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions
The Latest: Trump’s Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions

(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is blaming “many sides” for the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Virginia. His remarks have brought reactions from Republicans as well as Democrats.

A Republican senator from Colorado, Cory Gardner, tweeted “Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

Another Republican, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, wrote: “Nothing patriotic about (hash)Nazis,the (hash)KKK or (hash)WhiteSupremacists It’s the direct opposite of what (hash)America seeks to be.”

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch wrote, “We should call evil by its name. My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.”

Trump condemned “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

