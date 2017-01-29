The Latest: UK Opposition Leader Calls For Trump Visit Delay

(AP) – The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party says the planned state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump should be postponed until he lifts his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday questioned the invitation for Trump to visit Britain later this year extended by British Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to Washington last week.

He says he is “not happy” with Trump visiting “until that ban is lifted.”

Referring to “awful attacks on Muslims,” “awful misogynist language” and the “absurd idea” of building a wall along the Mexican border, Corbyn says Britain should make it clear to the Trump administration “that we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on.”