The Latest: UK Prime Minister ‘Does Not Agree’ With Order

(AP) – The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local):

4 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States.

Her official spokesman said Sunday that May does “not agree” with Trump’s order and will challenge the US government if it has an adverse effect on British nationals.

The official comment came after May refused to condemn the ban during a visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish leaders. She said in Turkey the decision was a matter solely for the United States.

After she returned to Britain from a whirlwind visit to Washington, where she met Trump at the White House, and Turkey, her spokesman said Britain did not approve of Trump’s policy.

The British government is studying the order to gauge its impact on British nationals.