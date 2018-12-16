Home NATIONAL The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest
(AP) — The Latest on a demonstration at San Diego’s border with Tijuana, Mexico (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
U.S. authorities have 32 people at a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the border separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.
Border Patrol spokesman Eduardo Olmos said 31 people were arrested for trespassing by the Federal Protective Service at Monday’s demonstration and one was arrested by the Border Patrol for assaulting an agent.
A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed after agents warned them to back away from the border wall on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The Border Patrol calls it “an enforcement zone.”
About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.
___
This item has been corrected to indicate what agency made the arrests.
___
2:20 p.m.
U.S. Border Patrol agents have handcuffed about a dozen people participating in a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling for the end of the detention and deportation of immigrants and the militarization of the border.
A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed Monday after they were told by agents to move back away from a wall.
Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco says he had no immediate information about any arrests.
About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.

