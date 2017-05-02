Home NATIONAL The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban
The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban

0
0
49872676
now viewing

The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban

image
now playing

Australia's Leader Says Trump Isn't Chasing A Refugee Deal

Qasim_al-Raymi
now playing

Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid

manar-04769100014812003184
now playing

The Latest: Le Pen: Twin 'Totalitarianisms' Threaten France

zuzu-verk-photo-boyfriend
now playing

Alpine Police Believe Remains Are Missing College Student

1280x960_60608B00-ZVJEF-1-960×540
now playing

Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her

PoliceLights
now playing

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Van Soars Over Los Angeles Freeway

1486298128716
now playing

Trump's Go-It-Alone Strategy Carries Its Own Risks

920×920
now playing

Activists: Charities Must Move Galas From Trump's Mar-A-Lago

589736f22eff8_image
now playing

The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

(AP) – The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

11:45 p.m.

Travelers at New York’s Kennedy Airport seem to be entering the United States undeterred a day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Speaking for a dozen attorneys monitoring arrivals Saturday evening, Alan Kaplan told The Associated Press that no one under the ban Trump signed a week ago appears to have been detained. The lawyers say that’s a vast improvement over the high anxiety that filled airports worldwide as travelers were turned back.

On Friday, a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s ban. The Department of Justice filed a notice Saturday to appeal the ruling in court.

In his executive order, Trump named seven countries as harboring potential terrorists: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Iranian Researcher Affected By Ban Headed To US
  2. The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries
  3. Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery
  4. State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
Related Posts
1280x960_60608B00-ZVJEF-1-960×540

Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her

Danny Castillon 0
PoliceLights

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Van Soars Over Los Angeles Freeway

Danny Castillon 0
1486298128716

Trump’s Go-It-Alone Strategy Carries Its Own Risks

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video