The Latest: US Gulf Coast Braces For Alberto

(AP) – The Latest on Subtropical Storm Alberto  (all times local):

5:15 a.m.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto

The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

Heavy downpours were expected to begin lashing parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida and Alabama, saying tropical storm conditions are possible there by Sunday night.

The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

At 5 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was about 330 miles (530 kilometers) south of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

