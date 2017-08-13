Home NATIONAL The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation
The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation

0
0
dc-Cover-m4h2m9sj1vf4uklvc9enhjqm04-20170301104947
now viewing

The Latest: US Officials Open Civil Rights Investigation

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming 'Terrorism'

image
now playing

The Latest: Kenya President Says Violent Protests Illegal

598e544d291d0_image
now playing

Predominantly Black Church Vandalized In Central Texas

Immigration_Protest_56779
now playing

Law Scholars Urge Trump To Keep Program For Young Immigrants

HJJHKJ
now playing

Texas Doctor Seeks To Stop Child Abuse Before It Can Happen

170812-cory-gardner-hero_njqldi
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions

920×920
now playing

Trump: 'Many Sides' To Blame For Violent Clashes In Virginia

WireAP_34e0a90e96394a68a7f3dc1e7f268e6c_12x5_992
now playing

3 Dead, Dozens Injured, Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

2303038_1280x720
now playing

Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence's Latin American Trip

CHARLOTTSVILLE-4
now playing

Police Identify Helicopter, Troopers In Crash

(AP) – The Latest on the white nationalist rally being held in Charlottesville (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

U.S. officials have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly car attack that took place amid clashes of white nationalists and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The investigation was announced late Saturday by officials of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Richmond field office of the FBI.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle has begun the investigation and will have the full support of the Justice Department.

Sessions says, “The violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice.”

He adds, “When such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Taylor Swift Court Case Not Totally Done
  2. The Latest: Chinese Presidents Speaks With Trump, Urges Calm
  3. The Latest: Texas Senate Advances Less-Strict Tree Bill
Related Posts
untitled

The Latest: Mayor Calls Alleged Car-Ramming ‘Terrorism’

Danny Castillon 0
170812-cory-gardner-hero_njqldi

The Latest: Trump’s Remarks On Clashes Draw Strong Reactions

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Trump: ‘Many Sides’ To Blame For Violent Clashes In Virginia

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video