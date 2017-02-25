Home NATIONAL The Latest: Victim Says Alleged Shooter Asked About Visas
The Latest: Victim Says Alleged Shooter Asked About Visas
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: Victim Says Alleged Shooter Asked About Visas

0
0
920×920
now viewing

The Latest: Victim Says Alleged Shooter Asked About Visas

2bd90f8e-27aa-4b1d-940a-89e3c2e32f68-large16x9_1280x960_70213B00PZSKI
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

NASA+SLS
now playing

NASA Weighing Risk Of Adding Crew To Megarocket's 1st Flight

$_32
now playing

The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman's Detention

us-mexico-border-wall
now playing

Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall

1024×1024
now playing

Jeep Buried In Sand Dune For 40 Years Is Finally Unearthed

Muhammad-Ali-son
now playing

Muhammad Ali's Son Detained At Airport: 'Are You Muslim?'

untitled
now playing

Friend: Livestreaming Gamer 'In Rough Shape' Before Death

58b140ae766ed_image
now playing

At Town Halls, GOP Caught Between Trump, Angry Voters

Democratic party
now playing

As Party Rebuilds, Democrats Seek A New DNC Leader

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House Bars Major News Outlets From Informal Briefing

(AP) – The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):

7 a.m.

A man injured in a neighborhood bar shooting in suburban Kansas City that witnesses say was racially motivated says the alleged shooter asked two of the victims about their visa status before later returning and opening fire, killing one man and wounding another.

Thirty-two-year-old Alok Madasani told The New York Times Friday night (http://nyti.ms/2lC5YZY ) that while at while at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, Adam Purinton “asked us what visa are we currently on and whether we are staying here illegally.” Both men were educated in the United States and were working here legally.

Mr. Madasani told theTimes: “We didn’t react. People do stupid things all the time. This guy took it to the next level.”

Madasani said he went in to get a manager, and by the time he returned to the patio, the man was being escorted out.

Thirty-two-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla died. Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot, were injured in the shooting. Madasani was released from the hospital while Grillot remains hospitalized.

Purinton was arrested early Thursday at a restaurant bar in Clinton, Missouri. He is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

1:13 a.m.

A neighborhood bar in suburban Kansas City where one man was killed and two others were injured is scheduled to reopen even as the community tries to recover from an attack that witnesses said was racially motivated.

Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, will reopen Saturday. It has been closed since the shooting Wednesday evening while patrons watched a Kansas-TCU basketball game.

Witnesses told investigators Adam Purinton yelled at two Indian men to “get out of my country” before opening fire. One man, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died. Two other men, 32-year-old Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot, were injured. Madasani was released from the hospital while Grillot remains hospitalized.

Purinton was arrested early Thursday at a restaurant bar in Clinton, Missouri. He is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

Related posts:

  1. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
  2. Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries
  3. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  4. Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate
Related Posts
NASA+SLS

NASA Weighing Risk Of Adding Crew To Megarocket’s 1st Flight

Danny Castillon 0
us-mexico-border-wall

Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall

Danny Castillon 0
1024×1024

Jeep Buried In Sand Dune For 40 Years Is Finally Unearthed

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video