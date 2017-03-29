The Latest: Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

(AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says White House meddling in Congress’ Russia investigations is not helping to lift the cloud of suspicion that hangs over the Trump administration.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says that if the White House has nothing to hide about its relationship with Russia, there should be no problem with government officials answering questions in public testimony.

Warner was reacting to reports that the White House did not want the former acting attorney general to testify in an open hearing before the House intelligence committee – reports that the White House says are not accurate.

The House and Senate intelligence committees and the FBI are investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s associates’ ties with the Kremlin.