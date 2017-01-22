Home NATIONAL The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump’s Official Bio
The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump’s Official Bio
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump’s Official Bio

0
0
1469042970221
now viewing

The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump’s Official Bio

threat+level+graphic
now playing

State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas

cps
now playing

Some Push For Degree Reinstatement For Texas CPS Caseworkers

NTSB-photo
now playing

2 Killed In Texas Panhandle Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate

JJV
now playing

The Latest: Trump Accuses Media Of Lying About Crowd Size

state_of_the_state_cuomo_39902_jpg-1280×960
now playing

NY Gov Requires Insurance Companies To Cover Contraception

untitled
now playing

11 People Killed In Georgia Following Severe Weather

web1_20170121-WEB-AP17015572728734
now playing

The Latest: Former CIA Chief Says Trump Should 'Be Ashamed'

1024×1024
now playing

Cautious Welcome From Congressional Republicans To Trump Era

B99489795Z_1_20170122090500_000_GAA1AU78I_1-0
now playing

The Latest: Trump Scoffs At Protesters, Asks If They Voted

1024×1024
now playing

The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women's March At Half Million

(AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:10 p.m.

The White House has edited first lady Melania Trump’s official bio to remove a reference to the QVC shopping network.

When posted Friday, the White House website said the former model had launched her jewelry collection – Melania Timepieces & Jewelry – on the online and TV retailer in 2010.

A spokesperson for the first lady says the website was updated later Friday out of “an abundance of caution” to remove the name of her jewelry line.

The White House says the jewelry line is currently not available for sale.

Ethical questions have been raised about the business dealings of President Donald Trump and some of his family members.

The White House also says a reference in the bio to Melania Trump’s success as an entrepreneur is factual, and not an endorsement.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Former CIA Chief Says Trump Should ‘Be Ashamed’
  2. UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath
  3. The Latest: Prayer Service, CIA Visit On Tap For Trump
  4. The Latest: Trump Scoffs At Protesters, Asks If They Voted
Related Posts
JJV

The Latest: Trump Accuses Media Of Lying About Crowd Size

Danny Castillon 0
state_of_the_state_cuomo_39902_jpg-1280×960

NY Gov Requires Insurance Companies To Cover Contraception

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

11 People Killed In Georgia Following Severe Weather

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video