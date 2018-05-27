Home NATIONAL The Latest: White House Says Venezuela Policy Not Changing
The Latest: White House Says Venezuela Policy Not Changing
NATIONAL
0

The Latest: White House Says Venezuela Policy Not Changing

0
0
d46b9f88-36fe-47c3-b2e9-1181d626292d
now viewing

The Latest: White House Says Venezuela Policy Not Changing

b2db23c493e743f793915a79f29101e7-780×585
now playing

Armed Groups Threaten Canadian-Owned Mine In Northern Mexico

1280x960_70921P00-TKAEQ
now playing

Fan Hit By Bat At Minor League Game Revives Safety Debate

920×920
now playing

Scouts Honor Veterans For Memorial Day With Gravesite Flags

WireAP_c02206ecfd774328a540f89e72f94a3b_12x5_992
now playing

The Latest: US Gulf Coast Braces For Alberto

government-shutdown-1516441960
now playing

Budget Battle Brews As Trump Threatens Another Shutdown

untitled
now playing

Boston's Memorial Day Flag Garden Idea Spreads Across The US

KJHK
now playing

The Latest: 1st Results From Ireland Abortion Vote Revealed

KJH
now playing

Texas Military Veteran Arrested For Allegedly Mailing Bombs

sheritadixoncole_1527297253833_jpg_43523802_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

New Charges Declined Against Woman Who Lied About Trooper

520ff640-0b9f-4e6e-ab44-a53e79b993d9-large16x9_WomansLegsCrushed
now playing

Texas Officer Kills Off-Duty Deputy In Alleged Break-In

(AP) – The Latest on the release of a Utah man, Joshua Holt, who has been held in Venezuela (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

The White House is thanking the government of Venezuela for releasing an American held in jail for two years but adding that U.S. policy toward the Maduro regime isn’t changing.

Venezuelan officials released 26-year-old Joshua Holt of Utah and his Venezuelan wife on Saturday after talks between President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. lawmakers. President Donald Trump welcomed the Holts to the Oval Office to celebrate their release.

In a statement Saturday night, the White House says the Holts were unjustly held. The statement calls for free, fair and transparent elections consistent with the constitution of Venezuela, dismissing its May 20 elections as illegitimate.

The White House is also calling on Venezuela to release all political prisoners and accept international humanitarian aid for its dying citizens.

Related posts:

  1. Border Agents Bust Human Smuggling Stash House, Rescue 20
  2. Trump Stays Out Of Messy House Immigration Fight
  3. The Latest: 1st Results From Ireland Abortion Vote Revealed
  4. NFL’s Policy Could Mean A New Playbook On Protests This Fall
Related Posts
1280x960_70921P00-TKAEQ

Fan Hit By Bat At Minor League Game Revives Safety Debate

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Scouts Honor Veterans For Memorial Day With Gravesite Flags

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_c02206ecfd774328a540f89e72f94a3b_12x5_992

The Latest: US Gulf Coast Braces For Alberto

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video