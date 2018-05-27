The Latest: White House Says Venezuela Policy Not Changing

(AP) – The Latest on the release of a Utah man, Joshua Holt, who has been held in Venezuela (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

The White House is thanking the government of Venezuela for releasing an American held in jail for two years but adding that U.S. policy toward the Maduro regime isn’t changing.

Venezuelan officials released 26-year-old Joshua Holt of Utah and his Venezuelan wife on Saturday after talks between President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. lawmakers. President Donald Trump welcomed the Holts to the Oval Office to celebrate their release.

In a statement Saturday night, the White House says the Holts were unjustly held. The statement calls for free, fair and transparent elections consistent with the constitution of Venezuela, dismissing its May 20 elections as illegitimate.

The White House is also calling on Venezuela to release all political prisoners and accept international humanitarian aid for its dying citizens.