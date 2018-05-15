Home WORLD The Latest: WHO Says Wounded ‘Overwhelming’ Gaza Hospitals
The Latest: WHO Says Wounded ‘Overwhelming’ Gaza Hospitals
WORLD
0

The Latest: WHO Says Wounded ‘Overwhelming’ Gaza Hospitals

0
0
5af969070ff14.image
now viewing

The Latest: WHO Says Wounded ‘Overwhelming’ Gaza Hospitals

MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER
now playing

Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post

runoff election
now playing

Early Voting Underway For Texas' Primary Runoff Races

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Nation's Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa

US IRAN FLAGS
now playing

US Hits Head Of Iran's Central Bank With Terror Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS
now playing

UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

PALESTINIAN PROTEST
now playing

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

NORTH KOREA
now playing

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

LAPTOP COMPUTER
now playing

Castro Calls For "Cyber-NATO" To Counter Computer Attacks

TED CRUZ
now playing

Cruz Applauds U.S. Embassy Move

(AP) – The World Health Organization says the number of protesters wounded in border clashes with Israel was “very overwhelming” for Gaza’s health system.
Citing figures from the Health Ministry and a group of aid agencies, WHO official Mahmoud Daher told The Associated Press Tuesday that 2,771 people were wounded in Monday’s unrest. Of those, 1,360 were wounded by live fire, 400 from shrapnel and 980 from gas inhalation. He said the majority of those wounded by live fire were struck in their lower limbs.
Daher says that nearly 1,800 of the wounded sought hospital care, putting additional pressure on Gaza’s already stressed hospitals, which endure equipment and medicine shortages and face power cuts like the rest of the territory.
Daher says the numbers were comparable to wartime situations. “It is really massive in terms of numbers,” he said

Related posts:

  1. Palestinian President Decries US Embassy Move
  2. UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day
  3. Officials Doubt Claims Baby Dies From Tear Gas
  4. Trump Tweets ‘congratulations’ To Israel
Related Posts
MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER

Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

jsalinas 0
PALESTINIAN PROTEST

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video