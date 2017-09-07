The Latest: Wildfire Sends Kids At California Camp Fleeing

(AP) – The Latest on wildfires and blistering heat in California (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Officials say an out-of-control wildfire in California temporarily trapped about 90 children at a summer camp.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Saturday the children, along with 50 camp workers, sheltered in place with firefighters as they tried to tame the fire that was estimated to be at least 200 acres (80 hectares).

The blaze broke out in the afternoon and spread to both sides of Highway 154, preventing campers from escaping from Circle V Ranch. Authorities later took them to a nearby casino to reunite with their parents.

The cause of the fire that started at Camp Whittier was unknown. Those campers were safely evacuated.

County officials ordered hundreds of campers at popular Lake Cachuma nearby to also evacuate along with cabin owners in part of a national forest.

The fire is one of two burning in different parts of the county as firefighters work in a heat wave.

—

4:20 p.m.

A high temperature record that stood for 131 years in Los Angeles has been shattered by a blistering heat wave.

The National Weather Service reports that the temperature downtown hit 98 degrees Saturday.

The service reported that record temperature of 95 degrees for the date set in 1886 had been snapped around noon by a single degree. It updated its report later as the mercury climbed higher.

An excessive heat wave sent Southern Californians flocking to beaches and in search of water, shade and air conditioning to escape the heat.

Forecasters warned that temps up to 110 degrees would be common in inland areas and could be deadly for the elderly, children and outdoor workers. Air pollution hit unhealthy levels.

—

4 p.m.

A wildfire burning out of control in Santa Barbara County has tripled in size over about eight hours.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website showed that the fire east of Santa Maria had exploded to nearly 30 square miles (about 77 sq. kilometers) Saturday.

The fire that spread under hot, dry gusty winds had forced evacuation orders for nearly 300 homes. It was about 10 percent contained.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni says more than 1,000 firefighters were deployed to the fire and more were on their way.

Five helicopters dropping water and four planes spraying fire retardant were attacking the flames.

—

1:20 p.m.

A blistering heat wave has broken a 131-year-old record in Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service reports that the temperature hit 96 degrees Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

That beats a record of 95 degrees for the date set in 1886.

Other records for the day fell at the weather service office in Oxnard and nearby Camarillo, both in Ventura County.

Southern California is under an excessive heat warning with triple-digit temps expected in valleys and inland areas.

—

12:10 p.m.

A wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills north of Sacramento has destroyed 10 structures.

Fire officials say the blaze near Oroville had grown to more than 1.5 square miles (3.5 sq. kilometers) Saturday and was only 2 percent contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that five residents and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Residents were ordered to evacuate from several roads in the rural area as flames climbed tall trees.

The forested area burning is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Oroville, where spillways in the nation’s tallest dam began crumbling from heavy rains this winter and led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream.

—

11:12 a.m.

A wildfire that forced evacuations in Santa Barbara County doubled in size overnight amid high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Saturday that the fire had burned more than 9 square miles (23 sq. kilometers) outside Santa Maria and remained 10 percent contained.

The fire was one of several threatening homes around the state during a heat wave that has made it hard on firefighters.

More than 1,000 firefighters were deployed to the fire that sent plumes over northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County and led to evacuation orders for about 300 residents.

Zaniboni says five helicopters and four planes are attacking the flames and working to protect homes.

—

11:31 p.m.

Hot, dry winds have fanned a wildfire in Santa Barbara County that has now grown to nearly five square miles and forced evacuations in the most urgent of several blazes burning throughout the baking state.

County fire officials say the wildfire that broke out Friday is 10 percent contained.

It was sending a huge plume of smoke over northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

Evacuation orders have been given to about 300 residents in the area.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees.

Meanwhile, inland Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley faced heat that exceeded triple digits Friday, with more expected Saturday. The heat has been especially hard on the dairy industry, which has had to deal with livestock deaths.