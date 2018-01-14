Home NATIONAL The Latest: Williams: Wahlberg’s Donation ‘Isn’t About Me’
The Latest: Williams: Wahlberg's Donation 'Isn't About Me'

(AP) – The Latest on Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate the $1.5 million he made reshooting a film to sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up (all times local):

11 p.m.

Michelle Williams says her co-star Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up isn’t about her.

The actress, who reportedly was paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots, says in a statement Saturday that her fellow actresses and activist friends stood by her and “taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.”

She says it was “one of the most indelible days of my life” because of Wahlberg, talent agency William Morris Endeavor and “a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment.”

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced. Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

2:33 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.

The actor said Saturday he’ll make the donation in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

The agency William Morris Endeavor represents both actors and said it will donate an additional $500,000, also in Williams’ name.

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced.

Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Williams had no immediate comment Saturday. Wahlberg said he “100 percent” supports the right for fair pay in Hollywood.

