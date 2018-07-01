Home NATIONAL The Latest: Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Local Market
The Latest: Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Local Market
The Latest: Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Local Market

(AP) – The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The owner of the New Hampshire convenience store that sold the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot says he is very excited and overwhelmed by the win.

Sam Safa says many of Reeds Ferry Market regulars have been stopping by since it opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to congratulate him and chat about the nation’s seventh-largest jackpot. He says the store in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord, is a small, independent business over 100 years old.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

