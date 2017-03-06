The Latest: Woman, 82, ‘Can’t Believe’ Airport Scuffle

(AP) – The Latest on the arrest of an 82-year-old woman after a Wichita airport scuffle (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

An 82-year-old Texas woman who had forgotten to take her bipolar medication says she “can’t believe” she scuffled with an airport security officer in Kansas and is “so sorry it happened.”

Lila Mae Bryan, of Mesquite, says the confrontation ensued when Transportation Security Administration workers at Eisenhower International Airport in Wichita tried to confiscate her bottle of Bath and Body Works foaming hand gel. The bottle exceeded the 3.4-ounce limit to take onboard.

The TSA says the 5-foot-2, 120-pound woman has apologized for walking around an X-ray screening belt early Wednesday morning and assaulting an officer. The 37-year-old TSA officer wasn’t injured.

Bryan says she is “usually really good” about taking her medication, but she hadn’t slept at all the night before and was exhausted from the trip.

4:10 p.m.

The husband of an 82-year-old Texas woman accused of scuffling with a Kansas airport security officer says his wife was tired and hadn’t taken her bipolar medication.

Silas Bryan said Friday that a “little bottle of soap” touched off the confrontation between his wife, Lila Mae Bryan, of Mesquite, and Transportation Security Administration workers at Eisenhower International Airport in Wichita.

The Transportation Security Administration says the problem was that the bottle found Wednesday in her carry-on bag was over the 3.4 ounce limit.

The TSA says the woman has apologized for walking around an X-ray screening belt and assaulting an officer. She spent nearly two hours in the Sedgwick County jail’s booking area before being freed. Police cited her for a misdemeanor, and the city attorney is reviewing whether to prosecute.

9:50 a.m.

An 82-year-old Texas woman was arrested and booked into jail after scuffling with a security agent at the Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2riYyxt ) law enforcement and Transportation Security Administration reports say the woman became verbally abusive early Wednesday when agents tried to confiscate an oversized bottle containing a liquid hand product. The reports say she struck the TSA agent after trying to walk around an X-ray screening machine.

The woman spent nearly two hours in the county jail’s booking area and was photographed and fingerprinted before she was freed.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office authorized her release without bond after finding out about her arrest.

She was taken back to the airport and left on another flight with her husband.