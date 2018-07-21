Home NATIONAL The Problem Of Kavanaugh’s Lengthy Paper Trail
The Problem Of Kavanaugh’s Lengthy Paper Trail
NATIONAL
0

The Problem Of Kavanaugh’s Lengthy Paper Trail

0
0
KHJK
now viewing

The Problem Of Kavanaugh’s Lengthy Paper Trail

1282966_1280x720
now playing

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

061b3a84-dc2b-48e7-b742-09315d3eb168
now playing

The Latest: Baby Didn't Initially Know Parents At Reunion

purple-heart
now playing

WWII Hero's Lost Purple Heart Returned To His Family

Hillary_Clinton_Honored_With_Leadership_Award_in_SF
now playing

Hillary Clinton To Appear At Central Park Summer Festival

trumpputin13a4834052827_t1070_h655920f65269b3dd1d8663672e01f5dc3c2877fd
now playing

Putin Idea For Ukraine Referendum Rejected By White House

800
now playing

The Latest: Boat Victims Mourned

court-gavel_1520271232834_35929113_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Judge Rejects US Efforts To Strip Terrorist Of Citizenship

index
now playing

Revelations Of US Cardinal Sex Abuse Force Pope's Hand

WireAP_252fc069155e4422a93e9d243df2ab62_12x5_992
now playing

Forecasters: Iowa Ht By At Least 5 Tornadoes

(AP) – Judge Brett Kavanaugh has a long record of judicial and executive branch service to recommend him as President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. And that’s part of the problem in getting him confirmed by the Senate.

Democrats are demanding to see the conservative appellate court judge’s lengthy paper trail before they even start meeting with him, let alone casting their votes on a lifetime appointment that could shift the court rightward.

The documents extend far beyond the 53-year-old’s nearly 300 rulings as a judge on the circuit court of appeals, to his service with the George W. Bush White House and with special counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton.

No related posts.

Related Posts
purple-heart

WWII Hero’s Lost Purple Heart Returned To His Family

Danny Castillon 0
Hillary_Clinton_Honored_With_Leadership_Award_in_SF

Hillary Clinton To Appear At Central Park Summer Festival

Danny Castillon 0
trumpputin13a4834052827_t1070_h655920f65269b3dd1d8663672e01f5dc3c2877fd

Putin Idea For Ukraine Referendum Rejected By White House

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video