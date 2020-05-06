The Second Virus Wave: How Bad Will It Be As Lockdowns Ease?

(AP) — From Italy to Kansas, doctors are increasingly warning of a second wave of virus infections as many countries and U.S. states re-open for business to save jobs and economies. India, which partly eased its virus lockdown this week, is trying to contain a new outbreak at a huge market. Italian doctors are urging intensified efforts to identify possible new victims, monitor their symptoms and trace their contacts. Meanwhile, many areas are still struggling with the first wave of the pandemic. An Associated Press analysis found that U.S. infection rates outside the New York City area are in fact rising, notably in rural areas