The State That Wants To Spend More, Not Less, On Prison Food

(AP) – Connecticut may be spending more on meals served to inmates, bucking a trend toward cutting the cost of prison food.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed increasing the budget by 10 percent, hoping to add more nutritional items to the menu. Malloy says an investment in healthier food could save the state money on prisoner medical costs, both in and out of prison.  The American Civil Liberties Union says it’s finding more inmates are chronically hungry.

Ed Calderon of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has been out of prison for 13 years but still remembers fights breaking out between hungry inmates.  The financial impact of Malloy’s proposal could boost the typical daily food budget for each inmate from $2.95 to $3.25. That could mean leaner meats and more fruit on the menu.

